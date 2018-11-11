Sunday, Nov 11 - Feb 24, 2019

Gallery 1 & Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery

Through drawings, paintings, artists’ books, installation and media works, this survey exhibition curated by Jessica Cochran will consider and contextualize Deborah Boardman’s vibrant career as an artist primarily working in Chicago over three decades. Deeply committed to the expressive potential of color, pattern and text, she employed a uniquely gestural approach to drawing and hand lettering that both distinguished her work and connected it reciprocally to the output of her closest contemporaries and students. Most recently, her installations, writing, recordings and drawings generously explored her psychic and physical vulnerabilities in the face of cancer. Shortly before Boardman’s death in 2015, art critic Lori Waxman wrote that her recent work grappled with the “unseen” and “ineffable,” articulating “what life looks like in that gracious limbo between life and death.”