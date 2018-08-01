Close
Deborah Boardman: Painter &

Sunday, Nov 11 - Feb 24, 2019

    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    Through drawings, paintings, artists' books, installation and media works, this survey exhibition will consider and contextualize Deborah Boardman's vibrant career as an artist working in Chicago over three decades. Deeply committed to the expressive potential of color, pattern, and text, she employed a uniquely gestural approach to drawing and hand lettering that both distinguished her work and connected it reciprocally to the output of her closest contemporaries.

     

     

