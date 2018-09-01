Demystifying Photobook Publishing with Donald Linn and Tom Chambers

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

The process of publishing a photobook can often feel frustratingly opaque. In an effort to demystify the means and methodology of releasing a book in today’s market, we invite you to join us for a roundtable discussion with Donald Linn of Unicorn Publishing Group, photographer Tom Chambers, and Lucas Maclaine Shaffer of photo-eye. Using Chambers’ upcoming release from Unicorn as a jumping off point, the panel will talk through the do’s and don’ts of approaching publishers, how to pitch a project, and the design process. In the latter half of the discussion they will open up the floor to the audience to address your publishing-related questions.

Don Linn is a Partner and Director-North America, for Unicorn Publishing Group LLP and is based in Chicago. Unicorn Publishing Group LLP was founded by a small team of professional publishers having come together from various major publishing houses and is now a leading independent publisher of fine art monographs and catalogues. Don’s background includes twenty years in book publishing, marketing, and distribution. Previously, he’s worked as an investment banker, CEO of a large agribusiness company, and serial entrepreneur. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Harvard Business School.

Tom Chambers has exhibited photomontage images from eight photographic series both nationally and internationally in twenty-one solo exhibitions and over seventy group exhibitions and art fairs since 1998. Tom has received fellowships from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and his photography is held in the collections of the National Museum of Photography, Bogotá, Colombia; California State Polytechnic University; Santa Barbara Museum of Art, CA; Santa Fe Museum of Art, NM; and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Bangkok, Thailand among others. Entropic Kingdom, containing images from five series, was published by Modernbook Editions in 2012. Galerie Vevais published Werkdruck No. 6 in 2015 featuring his Illumination series, and a retrospective book, Hearts and Bones, will be released in Fall 2018, by Unicorn Publishing, London.