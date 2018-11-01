Close
Search

Design in Motion Workshop #1

Design_workshop_1_gif

Friday, Oct 19, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Education
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    As part of a larger series in partnership with Chicago Design Week and Ordre des Architectes, Intuit is seeking your eye for architecture! We’re inviting Intuit fans, outsider art enthusiasts and the Chicago community to provide insights for the design of the façade of Intuit’s soon-to-be renovated museum building.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event