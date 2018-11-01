Design in Motion Workshop #1

Friday, Oct 19, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Education
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
As part of a larger series in partnership with Chicago Design Week and Ordre des Architectes, Intuit is seeking your eye for architecture! We’re inviting Intuit fans, outsider art enthusiasts and the Chicago community to provide insights for the design of the façade of Intuit’s soon-to-be renovated museum building.