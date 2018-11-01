Close
Designers in Context: Film, Advertising and Modernism

Friday, Oct 19, 2018

7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    The mid-century love affair between advertising, design, and modernism united the Goldsholls with peers in the vanguard of film and television from coast to coast. This film program gathers together dazzling experimental and commissioned films by such celebrated figures as Charles and Ray Eames, Jim Henson, and Saul Bass, along with rarely-screened gems by innovators Fred Mogubgub and Francis Thompson. Lynn Spigel, Northwestern Professor of Screen Cultures, will introduce the program, situating the Goldsholls within the history explored in her book TV by Design: Modern Art and the Rise of Network Television

     

     

