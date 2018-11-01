Designers in Context: Film, Advertising and Modernism

Friday, Oct 19, 2018

The mid-century love affair between advertising, design, and modernism united the Goldsholls with peers in the vanguard of film and television from coast to coast. This film program gathers together dazzling experimental and commissioned films by such celebrated figures as Charles and Ray Eames, Jim Henson, and Saul Bass, along with rarely-screened gems by innovators Fred Mogubgub and Francis Thompson. Lynn Spigel, Northwestern Professor of Screen Cultures, will introduce the program, situating the Goldsholls within the history explored in her book TV by Design: Modern Art and the Rise of Network Television.