Designing Women: Florence Knoll

Florenceknoll

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Events
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    Michigan Avenue
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-482-8933
    When Florence Knoll married the company’s founder in 1946, she was already a designer and architect in her own. Learn how she transformed a furniture design firm into an enterprise that played a major role in defining the mid-century modern design aesthetic.

