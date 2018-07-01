Close
Search

Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Unnamed-6

Monday, Sep 10 - Oct 21, 2018

Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    National Museum of Mexican Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1852 W. 19th St.
    Chicago, IL 60608
    Telephone
    312-738-1503
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Destinos, the 2nd Annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival is September 10 – October 21. This year guests can expect to see plays from all over Latin America including México, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Cuba and Argentina.

    Be sure to follow the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance for updates and announcements. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event