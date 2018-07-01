Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Monday, Sep 10 - Oct 21, 2018
- Children / Youth / Families
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- South Side
- 1852 W. 19th St.
Chicago, IL 60608
- 312-738-1503
Destinos, the 2nd Annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival is September 10 – October 21. This year guests can expect to see plays from all over Latin America including México, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Cuba and Argentina.
Be sure to follow the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance for updates and announcements.