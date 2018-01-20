Close
Search

Dharma Talk with Gabriel Halpern

Saturday, Jan 20, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 6:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)
    District
    West Side
    Address
    217 N. Carpenter
    Chicago, IL 60607
    Telephone
    312-491-8888
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Saturday, January 20, 2018
    5:00 - 6:30 pm
    Dharma Talk with Gabriel Halpern

    "See Without Seeing and Know Without Knowing" is an installation of ethereal paintings that considers that we, as living beings, are energy bodies made up of small, moving particles, which exist without edges or boundaries. The paintings expand upon the idea that the world we know is not made up of separate solid objects, but rather a universe of infinite and interconnected particles of energy. The paintings, like portals into another dimension, remind us that the nature of the Self is far greater than the experience of the physical body.

    Previous Event
    Next Event