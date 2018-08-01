Close
Friday, Jul 20, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    DiasporaX is as space to advance Latinx engagement. At this event, participants have an opportunity to meet with power players in the community. Provided with a prompt, the conversations engage with ideas of self-marginalization and representation.

