Friday, Jul 20, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Events
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
DiasporaX is as space to advance Latinx engagement. At this event, participants have an opportunity to meet with power players in the community. Provided with a prompt, the conversations engage with ideas of self-marginalization and representation.