Thursday, Oct 12 - Dec 22, 2017

Featuring Laurence Rasti, Barbara Davatz, Zackary Drucker and Rhys Ernst, Alexandre Haefeli, Jess T. Dugan

Exhibition on view: October 12 - December 22, 2017

Opening reception: Thursday, October 12, 5-8pm

Disruptive Perspectives is an exhibition that focuses on gender, an aspect of human identity that is often expressed and understood through visual indicators. The artists included use photography to explore gender as a living language through which an expansive range of identities are articulated that cannot be sufficiently characterized using a simplistic male/female binary. Rather than rendering identity as fixed, the works on view consider gender as a constant negotiation that is shaped by the human psyche, the passage of time, and the complex relationship between self and other.



This exhibition is co-curated by Allison Grant, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions and Education at the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago and Nadine Wietlisbach, Director at Photoforum Pasquart in Biel, Switzerland. The exhibition will be presented simultaneously at both curators’ home institutions.

Image: Zachary Drucker and Rhys Ernst, #23 (The Longest Day of the Year)