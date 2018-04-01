Docent Tour: Sunday Afternoon Museum Walks

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018
- Time
- 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Block Museum of Art
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- Telephone
- 847-491-4000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join the Block Museum's docents for a deeper look into the ideas and themes at play in the current exhibitions. These free, informal tours kick off in the museum lobby at 3PM Sundays and can be tailored to the questions and interests of those attending.