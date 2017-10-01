Close
Domestic Disturbances

Domestic

Friday, Aug 4 - Oct 1, 2017

    Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)
    West Side
    2320 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    773-227-5522
    Exhibition on view: August 4-October 1, 2017
    Opening reception: Friday August 4, 6-9pm
    Featuring Victoria Fuller, Allison Ruttan, Alberto Aguilar, Robert Burnier, Alyssa Miserendino, Lily Dithrich and curated by Victoria Fuller

    Domestic Disturbances is an exhibition of work relating to the home within the context of the human condition and how our lives are reflected in what we call home. Issues represented in the artists’ works deal with what constitutes a home and how homes reflect our lives, outwardly and psychologically. These six artists approach the subject through psychological and symbolic perspectives, as well as situational ones.

    Photo courtesy of the artist and UIMA. 

