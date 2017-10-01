Friday, Aug 4 - Oct 1, 2017

Exhibition on view: August 4-October 1, 2017

Opening reception: Friday August 4, 6-9pm

Featuring Victoria Fuller, Allison Ruttan, Alberto Aguilar, Robert Burnier, Alyssa Miserendino, Lily Dithrich and curated by Victoria Fuller

Domestic Disturbances is an exhibition of work relating to the home within the context of the human condition and how our lives are reflected in what we call home. Issues represented in the artists’ works deal with what constitutes a home and how homes reflect our lives, outwardly and psychologically. These six artists approach the subject through psychological and symbolic perspectives, as well as situational ones.

Photo courtesy of the artist and UIMA.