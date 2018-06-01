Close
Dorothée Munyaneza: Unwanted

Wednesday, Oct 3 - 7, 2018

  • Tours & Performances
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    Rwandan performance artist Dorothée Munyaneza traveled to her homeland to create this testimonial about female strength, drawing from stories told to her by women who are survivors of the genocide of the Tutsis. In Unwanted, Munyaneza performs original choreography in collaboration with the American punk rocker Holland Andrews, a.k.a. Like a Villain; French electronic composer Alain Mahé, who mixes from the house; and South African visual artist Bruce Clarke, a recognized figure in the anti-apartheid movement who provides the central totemic artwork.

