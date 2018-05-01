Friday, Apr 13 - May 19, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, April 13th - 5 to 8pm

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Dozier Bell - The Limits of Civilization. The drawings and paintings of Dozier Bell are at once deep evocations of natural environments culled from memory and experience past, and reflections of a life of philosophical inquiry and keen observation that merge in her work as marvels of virtuosity and poignant imagery. Her work is a visual autobiography of a sort, one that recalls generations of a Maine family that worked the land, kept the wilderness at bay, planted tree farms, raised animals, and embraced the nearby sea.