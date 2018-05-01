Friday, Apr 13 - May 19, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Zolla / Lieberman Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 325 W. Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-944-1990
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening reception: Friday, April 13th - 5 to 8pm
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Dozier Bell - The Limits of Civilization. The drawings and paintings of Dozier Bell are at once deep evocations of natural environments culled from memory and experience past, and reflections of a life of philosophical inquiry and keen observation that merge in her work as marvels of virtuosity and poignant imagery. Her work is a visual autobiography of a sort, one that recalls generations of a Maine family that worked the land, kept the wilderness at bay, planted tree farms, raised animals, and embraced the nearby sea.