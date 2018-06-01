DPAM Collects: Happy Little Trees and Other Recent Acquisitions

Thursday, Apr 26 - Aug 5, 2018

“DPAM Collects: Happy Little Trees & Other Recent Acquisitions” is the first in an intermittent series of exhibitions showcasing newly acquired artworks to DPAM’s permanent collection of more than 3,500 objects. This exhibition also marks a public introduction to a new collecting vision for the institution, one that focuses on art from Chicago, women artists, artists of color, and LGBTQ artists, while expanding the art historical canon.

This is DPAM’s first public display of these works by Candida Alvarez, Don Baum, McArthur Binion, Michelle Grabner, Miyoko Ito, Helen Mirra, Zoe Nelson, William J. O’Brien, Adam Pendleton, Neil Raitt, Christina Ramberg, Melanie Schiff, and Carrie Schneider, representing a fraction of the museum’s acquisitions within the last few years.

Image: Christina Ramberg, Overlap, 1985-96 Collection of DePaul Art Museum, gift of Jerrold and Madelyn Seckler