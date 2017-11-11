Saturday, Nov 11 - Dec 16, 2017

Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m.

CHICAGO —Woman Made Gallery (WMG) is proud to present 'Dreaming Bigger in Strange Times,’ opening on Saturday, November 11th through December 16, 2017. The final exhibition during WMG's 25th Anniversary year, it is the second exhibition at WMG's new location in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago-based artist Joyce Owens is the curator for the exhibition including works by 17 women artists from diverse backgrounds and working in a variety of styles and media.

Featuring women artists currently residing in the Midwest, this invitational exhibition intentionally strives to reflect the independent thoughts, hopes, dreams and fears around the strangely volatile world we find ourselves inhabiting since the last election. The women, working in a wide range of art mediums, represent diverse ethnic and ancestral backgrounds. Many express their political, social, religious and ethnic beliefs through their work. After all, America has welcomed immigrants promising them freedoms they were denied at home from the first meal at Plymouth Rock. Others were not welcomed under equal circumstances, to put it mildly, and others who were here first got the worst surprise as payment for their original kindness. The focal point that speaks to each artist shows up in their work in subtle and/or overt ways that you will see if you look. Their artist statements will provide more insight. Neighborhoods in Chicago (and other cities around the world) are generally homogeneous, despite desegregation. This powerful group of artists will demonstrate that diversity makes us stronger! -Joyce Owens

Exhibiting artists: Joanne Aono; Rose Blouin; Arlene Turner Crawford; Anne Farley Gaines; Abi Gonzales; Patricia Larkin Green; Indira Freitas Johnson; Felicia Grant Preston; Kim Laurel; Nora Moore Lloyd; Joyce Owens; Jane Stevens; Lynn Tsan; Kathy Weaver; Shahar Caren Weaver; Rhonda Wheatley; and Trish Williams.