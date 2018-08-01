Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Hofheimer Gallery
- District
- North Side
- Address
- 4823 N. Damen
Chicago, IL 60625
- Telephone
- 847-274-7550
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Dreaming in Color
Opening Reception - November 2, 5 to 8 pm
Duration of Exhibition November 2 - December 29
Artist:
William Conger
Eleanor Spiess-Ferris
Nicole Gordon
Michael Noland
Nicholas Sistler
Gene Skala
Image: Nicholas Sistler, Funny?, Gouache on Paperboard, 4” x 4”