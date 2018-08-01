Close
Dreaming in Color

Funny_.2011

Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Hofheimer Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4823 N. Damen
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    847-274-7550
    Reminder
    Dreaming in Color
    Opening Reception - November 2, 5 to 8 pm
    Duration of Exhibition November 2 - December 29

    Artist:
    William Conger
    Eleanor Spiess-Ferris
    Nicole Gordon
    Michael Noland
    Nicholas Sistler
    Gene Skala

    Image: Nicholas Sistler, Funny?, Gouache on Paperboard, 4” x 4”

     

