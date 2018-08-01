Friday, Nov 2 - Dec 29, 2018

Dreaming in Color

Opening Reception - November 2, 5 to 8 pm

Duration of Exhibition November 2 - December 29

Artist:

William Conger

Eleanor Spiess-Ferris

Nicole Gordon

Michael Noland

Nicholas Sistler

Gene Skala

Image: Nicholas Sistler, Funny?, Gouache on Paperboard, 4” x 4”



