EAC Faculty Exhibition

Saturday, Jan 6 - Feb 11, 2018



- Opening Reception: Sunday, January 14 from 1 – 4pm

- Description: The EAC faculty is comprised of over 70 talented and dynamic teaching artists, working in a variety of artistic disciplines. In this biennial exhibition, we invite each of our faculty members to submit one work to be included in the exhibition. This eclectic, well attended exhibition gives our teaching artists an opportunity to invite curators, collectors, press and friends to view their work. Many of the pieces will be for sale and proceeds benefit both the artists and the Art Center.

