Close
Search

EAG Fall Members Show

Sunday, Sep 24 - Nov 4, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Elmhurst Art Museum
    Address
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    Telephone
    630-834-0202
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Fall Members Show presents the contemporary artwork of 50-plus emerging local artists from the greater Chicago area. Their breadth of styles and medium encompasses dramatically different artworks including watercolor, ceramics, oil, acrylic, digital, collage, photographic and sculptural works involving landscapes, portraits, abstract and other styles.

    Previous Event
    Next Event