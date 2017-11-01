EAG Fall Members Show

Sunday, Sep 24 - Nov 4, 2017
Elmhurst Art Museum
150 Cottage Hill Ave.
Elmhurst, IL 60126
630-834-0202
The Fall Members Show presents the contemporary artwork of 50-plus emerging local artists from the greater Chicago area. Their breadth of styles and medium encompasses dramatically different artworks including watercolor, ceramics, oil, acrylic, digital, collage, photographic and sculptural works involving landscapes, portraits, abstract and other styles.