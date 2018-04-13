Earth Day-Closing Ceremonies

Friday, Apr 13 - 28, 2018

April 13-28, 2018

Reception April 22, 1 pm to 4 pm

Join us for our free reception and raffle drawing of art pieces on April 22, 1-4pm. Food and music plus a huge exhibit of RECYCLED ART. Come celebrate the Park Forest Environmental Commission's closing of a week of activities scheduled throuhgout Park Forest. Free raffle tickets at Village Events. All are welcome For more information: www.salonartistsgallery.com Patricia Moore: 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton: 708-703-7806