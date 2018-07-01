Close
Eleanor Miller and Melanie Parke: Now & Then

Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Anne Loucks Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    309 Park Avenue
    Glencoe, IL 60022
    Telephone
    847-835-8500
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Wednesday, June 6th  5-7pm

    Join us and meet both artists at the opening reception.

    Anne Loucks Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Now and Then, a new exhibition of paintings by Eleanor Miller and Melanie Parke.  The show opens Wednesday, June 6th and includes a selection of Eleanor's landscape paintings, paying homage to the brilliance of the natural world, and Melanie's color and light filled interior compositions.  

     

     

