Eleanor Miller and Melanie Parke: Now & Then

Wednesday, Jun 6, 2018

Opening Reception: Wednesday, June 6th 5-7pm

Join us and meet both artists at the opening reception.

Anne Loucks Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Now and Then, a new exhibition of paintings by Eleanor Miller and Melanie Parke. The show opens Wednesday, June 6th and includes a selection of Eleanor's landscape paintings, paying homage to the brilliance of the natural world, and Melanie's color and light filled interior compositions.