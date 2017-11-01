Close
Elizabeth and Todd Warnock Lecture Series: Jean-Louis Cohen - Institute of Fine Arts/NYU Building a new New World: Amerikanizm in Russian Architecture

Unnamed

Wednesday, Nov 1, 2017

5:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    Jean-Louis Cohen is the Sheldon H. Solow Professor in the History of Architecture at the Institute of Fine Arts at NYU. In conjunction with the Chicago Architectural Biennial he will consider the paradoxical transfer between American and Russian architecture and culture throughout the 20th century.

