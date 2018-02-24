Elizabeth Ernst: Shady Grove Nursing Home

Friday, Jan 5 - Feb 24, 2018

January 5 - February 24, 2018

OPENING RECEPTION

WITH THE ARTIST:



Friday, January 5



5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more than 12 years, Elizabeth Ernst has created art about the people and entertainers affiliated with the G.E. Circus, a small family owned circus of aging performers. Over the years we've seen them pose for the camera in their fanciful outfits, relax backstage playing cards, apply makeup in their dressing room mirrors, and perform for enthusiastic audiences. Through intimate detailed images, we've witnessed their joys and fears, as the glory days of the travelling circus began to fade.



In her third solo show at Catherine Edelman Gallery, Ernst takes us into the Shady Grove Nursing Home, located in Clarence, NY, where several of the G.E. Circus performers have retired. Elderly, and suffering from various circus related ailments, many of the G.E. regulars find themselves waiting out their days telling stories about the good old days, substituting facts when their memories fade. But this is no ordinary nursing home. Shady Grove is situated next to a beautiful lake, and has all of the amenities one can ever desire.