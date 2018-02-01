Close
Ellen Holtzblatt - Between Earth and Sky Reception and Artist Talk

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018

10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Opening Receptions
    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Fine and Performing Arts Center
    9000 W. College Pkwy.
    Palos Hills, IL 60465
    708-608-4231
    Reception: Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m.-Noon

    Artist Talk: 11:30 a.m.

    Ellen Holtzblatt’s exhibition is inspired by her travels including Japan, Iceland, and the prairies of the Midwest. Her paintings explore the idea between physical being and spirituality with her attention to light and ability to convey motion within her landscapes and scenes. The exhibition will continue into the atrium.

