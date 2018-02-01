Ellen Holtzblatt - Between Earth and Sky Reception and Artist Talk

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018
10:00am - 12:00pm
Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
Suburbs / Midwest
- Fine and Performing Arts Center
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills, IL 60465
708-608-4231
Reception: Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m.-Noon
Artist Talk: 11:30 a.m.
Ellen Holtzblatt’s exhibition is inspired by her travels including Japan, Iceland, and the prairies of the Midwest. Her paintings explore the idea between physical being and spirituality with her attention to light and ability to convey motion within her landscapes and scenes. The exhibition will continue into the atrium.