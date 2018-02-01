Ellen Holtzblatt - Between Earth and Sky Reception and Artist Talk

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018

Reception: Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m.-Noon

Artist Talk: 11:30 a.m.

Ellen Holtzblatt’s exhibition is inspired by her travels including Japan, Iceland, and the prairies of the Midwest. Her paintings explore the idea between physical being and spirituality with her attention to light and ability to convey motion within her landscapes and scenes. The exhibition will continue into the atrium.