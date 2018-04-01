Close
Elliott Aaron's Open Gallery Exhibition

Thursday, Mar 15 - 30, 2018

    Artbeat Gallery
    1409 W. Dundee Rd.,
    Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
    Plaza Verde
    847-715-8949
    Receptions:

    2018 March 15th, 16th, 6pm-9pm
    2018 March 29th, 30th, 6pm-9pm

    Elliott will be showing his latest series of abstract works through the end of March. This exhibition is an exciting display of exploration through shape and color, highlighting the personal work of this local legend.

    Elliott is known for his performance paintings at major events, entertaining crowds and raising millions of dollars for charities across the country. His fine art is a visual study of his spirited connection to rhythm, noise and vibrancy, resulting in bold striking paintings. Elliott is a force to be reckoned with. His work is a push to the next level of abstract expressionism, putting Elliott at the forefront of contemporary painting. 

    Artbeat Gallery and Elliott will open their doors through the end of March with four receptions. We would love to put you on the VIP list or schedule a private tour of his work with Elliott.

     

     

     

