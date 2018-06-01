Close
Elmhurst Architecture Walking Tours

Sunday, Jun 24 - 29, 2018

    Elmhurst Art Museum
    150 Cottage Hill Ave.
    Elmhurst, IL 60126
    630-834-0202
    Elmhurst Architecture Walking Tours: Sundays, June 24 & July 29 @ 2pm

    Departing from the Museum, visitors are invited on a one-hour walking tour that explores modern architecture in Elmhurst including the Henderson House by Frank Lloyd Wright and McCormick House by Mies.  Ticketed event; registration required. 

