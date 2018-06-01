Sunday, Jun 24 - 29, 2018
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- Location
- Elmhurst Art Museum
- Address
- 150 Cottage Hill Ave.
Elmhurst, IL 60126
- Telephone
- 630-834-0202
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Elmhurst Architecture Walking Tours: Sundays, June 24 & July 29 @ 2pm
Departing from the Museum, visitors are invited on a one-hour walking tour that explores modern architecture in Elmhurst including the Henderson House by Frank Lloyd Wright and McCormick House by Mies. Ticketed event; registration required.