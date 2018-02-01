Saturday, Feb 10, 2018

New work by Jesy G

Opening Reception Saturday, February 10, 6-9PM

Jesy G is an Artist and Curator, with a background in women and gender studies along with a passion for environmental politics. Jess G is well known for her paintings on found windows and using 75% recycled art supplies. Her subjects are primarily of creatures that encompass the pain of the animals and the earth with a mystic feminine lone wolf kind of thing. When you take it in you’ll see roads to nowhere, band-aids mending broken hearts and spiders for new beginings. Jesy g believes the mind is the master of your reality. Her upcoming exhibition at Positive Space Studios, embRace ({}) absorB, pushes the boundaries playfully to bring you bolos, crystals, dinosaurs, and tits!