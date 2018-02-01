Close
Emerging Artists: Collaborative Collisions

Devon-_-mary-

Friday, Feb 2, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    C.C.'s Art Garage & Gallery
    District
    South Side
    Address
    2727 S Mary St.,
    Chicago, Illinois 60608
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    SAIC Thesis Pop-Up Exhibition 

    Please join us for the opening reception on Friday 02/16 from 6-9PM. Come enjoy some wine and check out my SAIC thesis pop-up art exhibition. The theme embraces collaboration, creatives coming together to make art and show art. Special thanks to my co-hosts, friends, family, and professors could not have done this without you all.

    Save the date and come art hop around the Bridgeport neighborhood - 3rd Fridays. 

    Gallery hours will also be held: 
    Saturday 2/17 Noon-6PM
    Sunday 2/18 Noon-6PM
    2PM - Coffee & Donuts Collaboration Workshop

    * Image Details: Artworks includes a collaboration by Mary J. Saran & Devon Thompson.

    Any donations can be made to maryjsaran@gmail.com via Venmo or Paypal. 

    Artists TBA!

