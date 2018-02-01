Emerging Artists: Collaborative Collisions

Friday, Feb 2, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- C.C.'s Art Garage & Gallery
- District
- South Side
- Address
- 2727 S Mary St.,
Chicago, Illinois 60608
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
SAIC Thesis Pop-Up Exhibition
Please join us for the opening reception on Friday 02/16 from 6-9PM. Come enjoy some wine and check out my SAIC thesis pop-up art exhibition. The theme embraces collaboration, creatives coming together to make art and show art. Special thanks to my co-hosts, friends, family, and professors could not have done this without you all.
Save the date and come art hop around the Bridgeport neighborhood - 3rd Fridays.
Gallery hours will also be held:
Saturday 2/17 Noon-6PM
Sunday 2/18 Noon-6PM
2PM - Coffee & Donuts Collaboration Workshop
* Image Details: Artworks includes a collaboration by Mary J. Saran & Devon Thompson.
Any donations can be made to maryjsaran@gmail.com via Venmo or Paypal.
Artists TBA!