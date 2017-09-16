Saturday, Sep 16 - Oct 22, 2017
-
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- Michigan Avenue
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- 312-280-2660
Sat, Sep 16, 2017, 2:00 pm
Fri, Sep 22, 2017, 6:00 pm
Sun, Oct 1, 2017, 2:00 pm
Fri, Oct 6, 2017, 6:00 pm
Sun, Oct 22, 2017, 12:00 pm
Michael Rakowitz's Enemy Kitchen explores the connections between hostility and hospitality as veterans of the Iraq War serve Iraqi recipes to the public through a retrofitted food truck on the plaza.
Enemy Kitchen is open until the food runs out. Meals are free but limited.