Saturday, Sep 29 - Mar 10, 2019

Enrico David has distinguished himself as one of the most original and fascinating artists working today. This fall, the MCA presents Italian-born, London-based David, whose imagery revolves around the human figure and its many states of being. Using a wide range of media - including sculpture, painting, installation, and works on paper - David creates an encyclopedic, yet extremely personal accounting for the human form, from fragile and vulnerable to grotesque, tortured, and ecstatic. Named after his sculpture of the same name, Gradations of Slow Release characterizes the circular process of his work where imagery and ideas slowly morph and evolve over time into different but related forms. Exploring the connections between privacy, introspection, interiority, and disembodiment, this survey traces David's work over the past two decades, building an empathic relationship between the viewer and the objects he has created. Organized by MCA Chief Curator Michael Darling, Enrico David: Gradations of Slow Release runs from September 29, 2018 - March 10, 2019 at the MCA and from April 2 - September 19, 2019 at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.