Friday, Apr 13 - May 19, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, April 13th - 5 to 8pm

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Eric Lebofsky - Do You Still Talk To Eric?



Eric Lebofsky is a visual artist, composer, writer, and performer. Lebofsky's solo exhibitions include Sears Peyton Gallery in New York, Western Exhibitions and Zolla/Lieberman in Chicago, and Miller Block Gallery in Boston. He has been included in group shows at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Shane Campbell Gallery in Chicago, and at Gavin Brown's Enterprise and Adam Baumgold Gallery in New York. His artist books are in the collections of the Museum of Contemporary Art (Chicago) and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. His album Metagami was released by Lens Records in 2007. Lebofsky received his BA from Columbia University in New York and his MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). He works and teaches at SAIC.