Erica Mott: Mycelial

July 15, 2018 – August 26, 2018

Gallery 1 & Jackman Goldwasser Catwalk Gallery

Inspired by the first revolution led on social media, Arab Spring (2010), Mycelial is a new performance that questions the existence of kinetic empathy through technology platforms. Using data captured from twitter feeds (# Egypt, #Yesallwomen & #BlackLivesMatter) during the social uprising, Chicago-based artist Erica Mott translates the rate, rhythm, emotional affect and spacialization of this feed through algorithmic analysis into choreography for 4 dancers (2 from Egypt, 2 from the US). Mott collaborates with coder, Hugh Sato and an Egyptian new media artist to create this new performance and immersive installation where one may have the embodied experience of a social uprising and feel a more empathic connection with virtual bodies across the world