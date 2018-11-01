Close
Erik Peterson: Dirt

Neon-pigeon1

Saturday, Nov 10 - Dec 15, 2018

    Bert Green Fine Art
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-434-7544
    Reminder
    Erik L Peterson examines the interplay between permanence, decay, history, and the symbols left behind by cultures past. The way in which these ideas permeate our definition of our own time is instructive. In Peterson’s work, all cultural detritus is material for reinterpretation and playful juxtaposition.

    Opening Reception and Event Information can be found Here. 

    Image: Neon Pigeon
    Taxidermy Pigeon, Neon
    8 x 12 x 4"
    2014
    $2,500

