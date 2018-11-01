Erik Peterson: Dirt

Saturday, Nov 10 - Dec 15, 2018

Erik L Peterson examines the interplay between permanence, decay, history, and the symbols left behind by cultures past. The way in which these ideas permeate our definition of our own time is instructive. In Peterson’s work, all cultural detritus is material for reinterpretation and playful juxtaposition.

Opening Reception and Event Information can be found Here.

Image: Neon Pigeon

Taxidermy Pigeon, Neon

8 x 12 x 4"

2014

$2,500