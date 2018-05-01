Friday, Jun 1 - 30, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, June 1 from 5 - 8 PM

Related Events: Evanston Made Kids! - Sunday, June 10 from 11am - 4pm

The Evanston Art Center will partner with Evanston Made, a month-long celebration of the arts in Evanston designed to create opportunities for artists to engage with the community. The accompanying exhibition will be hosted at the EAC and feature over 100 works from local Evanston artists. In addition to the exhibition, there are many events scheduled throughout the month as part of Evanston Made.