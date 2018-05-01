Close
Evanston Made

Friday, Jun 1 - 30, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
  • Events
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Opening Reception: Friday, June 1 from 5 - 8 PM

    Related Events: Evanston Made Kids! - Sunday, June 10 from 11am - 4pm

    The Evanston Art Center will partner with Evanston Made, a month-long celebration of the arts in Evanston designed to create opportunities for artists to engage with the community. The accompanying exhibition will be hosted at the EAC and feature over 100 works from local Evanston artists. In addition to the exhibition, there are many events scheduled throughout the month as part of Evanston Made.

