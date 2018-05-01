Close
Evanston + Vicinity Biennial

Friday, Aug 31 - Sep 30, 2018

Time
10:00pm - 11:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Opening Reception: Friday, August 31 from 6 – 8pm

    The Evanston Art Center Biennial is one of the Midwest's largest and most prestigious juried exhibitions. 2018 curators include Sergio Gomez, Curator and Director of Exhibitions, Zhou B Art Center, Aron Packer, Owner and Director, Aron Packer Projects and Therese Quinn, Associate Professor of Art History and Director of the Museum and Exhibition Studies Program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

