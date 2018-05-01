Evanston + Vicinity Biennial

Friday, Aug 31 - Sep 30, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, August 31 from 6 – 8pm

The Evanston Art Center Biennial is one of the Midwest's largest and most prestigious juried exhibitions. 2018 curators include Sergio Gomez, Curator and Director of Exhibitions, Zhou B Art Center, Aron Packer, Owner and Director, Aron Packer Projects and Therese Quinn, Associate Professor of Art History and Director of the Museum and Exhibition Studies Program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.