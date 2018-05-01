Sunday, May 6, 2018
Tours & Performances
The Renaissance Society
South Side
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
773-702-8670
Since 2008, Chicago-based performance group Every house has a door has created dynamic, multi-faceted works that often draw out historically neglected subjects. Its founders Lin Hixson and Matthew Goulish frequently take on the respective roles of director and dramaturg, while working with a variable team of other artists.
This event will take place at 3pm and at 5:30pm.
Gray Center Lab, 929 E. 60th St.