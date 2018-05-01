Saturday, Apr 28, 2018

A new body of work influenced by the malleability of post-girlhood identity, Exaggerations in Interim challenges the female fixation on domestic skill, object materialism, and appearance. The collection of paintings subtly expresses the tension between growth and inevitability, while contorting the dependence upon objects as a reflection of identity in the internet era. These pieces depict ordinary objects at uncharacteristic times in their life cycles, which questions their purpose, their significance, and their necessity to our identities. The objects represent false narratives for supposedly meaningful, yet undeveloped occasions; they are souvenirs of moments still in formation; caricatures of sentimentality for plans that have passed without fruition.

Conceptual painter K Ann Horn explores repetitive shapes through washy, painterly mark making to both understand the symbolic weight and obscure the structural meaning of her subjects, which range from figurative to organic to banal. She draws inspiration from both her upbringing in Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Michigan and her current lifestyle in Lincoln Park, Chicago. She has shown her work in Ann Arbor, MI and Chicago.