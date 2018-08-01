Exhibition Walk-Through

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

Join Executive Director of The Arts Club and Curator of A Home for Surrealism: Fantastic Painting in Midcentury Chicago, Janine Mileaf, for a tour of the exhibition. She will offer background on how European Surrealism came to Chicago and give some insight into the lives and practices of the artists featured in the exhibition.



This program is free and open to the public, no reservations required. Please contact us at information@artsclubchicago.org or 312.787.3997 if you have any questions about accessibility in advance of the walk-through.