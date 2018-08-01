Close
Search

Exhibition Walk-Through

Abercrombie-untitled-lady-with-cat-web-size-1

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    Arts Club of Chicago
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    201 E. Ontario
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-787-3997
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    RSVP HERE

    Join Executive Director of The Arts Club and Curator of A Home for Surrealism: Fantastic Painting in Midcentury Chicago, Janine Mileaf, for a tour of the exhibition. She will offer background on how European Surrealism came to Chicago and give some insight into the lives and practices of the artists featured in the exhibition.

    This program is free and open to the public, no reservations required. Please contact us at information@artsclubchicago.org or 312.787.3997 if you have any questions about accessibility in advance of the walk-through.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event