Exhibition walk-through

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018
- Time
- 2:00pm - 3:30pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- The Renaissance Society
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-8670
- Reminder
Solveig Øvstebø, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Renaissance Society, introduces the work of artist Shadi Habib Allah and his exhibition, Put to Rights.
This event preceeds a reading of Caryl Churchill’s play Far Away, in the gallery, which is also presented in conjunction with Habib Allah’s exhibition.