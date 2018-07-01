Exhibition Walk-Through: A Home for Surrealism

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018

Join Executive Director of The Arts Club and Curator of A Home for Surrealism, Janine Mileaf, for a tour of the exhibition. She will offer background on how European Surrealism came to Chicago and give some insight into the lives and practices of the artists featured in the exhibition.

This program is free and open to the public. Please contact us at information@artsclubchicago.org or 312.787.3997 if you have any questions about accessibility in advance of the walk-through.