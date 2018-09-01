Close
EXHIBITION WALK-THROUGH PUT TO RIGHTS

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018

2:00pm - 3:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    The Renaissance Society
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-8670
    Solveig Øvstebø, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Renaissance Society, introduces the work of artist Shadi Habib Allah and his exhibition, Put to Rights.

    This event preceeds a reading of Caryl Churchill’s play Far Away, in the gallery, which is also presented in conjunction with Habib Allah’s exhibition.

