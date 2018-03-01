Existential Credit

Saturday, Mar 3 - May 6, 2018

Opening Reception: Saturday, March 3rd from 12 - 5PM. It will feature demonstrations, snacks and most importantly, PRINTS!

This show will display work by past and present interns of CPC, who have had the opportunity to contribute to and participate in the printmaking legacy of Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. A number of these interns have gone on to teach at universities or art centers and display their work in a variety of galleries, while others are still students in the process of developing their voices.

We encourage you to stop by and join us for a relaxing afternoon, surrounded by prints and demonstrations of printmaking.