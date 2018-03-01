Close
Search

Existential Credit

Ec-image-grid

Saturday, Mar 3 - May 6, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Saturday, March 3rd from 12 - 5PM. It will feature demonstrations, snacks and most importantly, PRINTS! 

    This show will display work by past and present interns of CPC, who have had the opportunity to contribute to and participate in the printmaking legacy of Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. A number of these interns have gone on to teach at universities or art centers and display their work in a variety of galleries, while others are still students in the process of developing their voices. 

    We encourage you to stop by and join us for a relaxing afternoon, surrounded by prints and demonstrations of printmaking.

    Previous Event
    Next Event