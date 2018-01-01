Close
Experimental Approaches: Part II

Schneider

Friday, Mar 16 - Apr 28, 2018

    Schneider Gallery
    River North
    770 N LaSalle, Ste. 401
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-988-4033
    Opening Reception: March 16th, 5pm - 7:30pm

    Schneider Gallery is pleased to showcase a two-part group exhibition of experimental photography. Part I features work by Colleen Woolpert, Thomas Kellner, Letitia Huckaby, and Jim VanBibber.  The artists in this exhibition explore a diverse scope of approaches to photography employing non-traditional materials, processes and historical devices.

