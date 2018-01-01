Experimental Approaches: Part II

Friday, Mar 16 - Apr 28, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Schneider Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 770 N LaSalle, Ste. 401
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-988-4033
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening Reception: March 16th, 5pm - 7:30pm
Schneider Gallery is pleased to showcase a two-part group exhibition of experimental photography. Part I features work by Colleen Woolpert, Thomas Kellner, Letitia Huckaby, and Jim VanBibber. The artists in this exhibition explore a diverse scope of approaches to photography employing non-traditional materials, processes and historical devices.