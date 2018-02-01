Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018
- Time
- 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Block Museum of Art
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- Telephone
- 847-491-4000
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
In conjunction with the exhibition Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella, Janet Dees, Block curator, and Naomi Beckwith, Museum of Contemporary Art curator and Northwestern alumna, will discuss the use of abstraction and materiality in 1970s American painting including the work of artists Sam Gilliam, Howardena Pindell, and Alan Shields, among others.