Experiments in Form: Rethinking Abstraction and Materiality c. 1970

Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018

7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    In conjunction with the exhibition Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella, Janet Dees, Block curator, and Naomi Beckwith, Museum of Contemporary Art curator and Northwestern alumna, will discuss the use of abstraction and materiality in 1970s American painting including the work of artists Sam Gilliam, Howardena Pindell, and Alan Shields, among others.

