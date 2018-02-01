Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018

In conjunction with the exhibition Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella, Janet Dees, Block curator, and Naomi Beckwith, Museum of Contemporary Art curator and Northwestern alumna, will discuss the use of abstraction and materiality in 1970s American painting including the work of artists Sam Gilliam, Howardena Pindell, and Alan Shields, among others.