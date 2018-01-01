Close
Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella

Saturday, Jan 13 - Jun 24, 2018

    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Inspired by the recent gift to the Block of the painting One (1970), by Sam Gilliam (b.1933), Experiments in Form uses works by Gilliam, Alan Shields (1944-2005), and Frank Stella (b. 1936) as starting points to consider the ways in which artists were experimenting with the conventions of painting and printmaking in the 1960s and 1970s.

