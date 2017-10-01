EXPO 2017 Vernissage

Wednesday, Sep 13, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- EXPO CHICAGO
- Address
- Navy Pier, Festival Hall
600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
5-7 pm: Private Patron Reception
6-9 pm: General Reception
The MCA hosts Vernissage, the opening night preview of EXPO CHICAGO at Festival Hall, Navy Pier. This extraordinary benefit, organized by the MCA Women’s Board, is a highly anticipated event each year. This year is particularly special as it coincides with MCA 50, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the MCA's founding in 1967.
Entering its sixth edition, EXPO CHICAGO presents artwork from 145 leading galleries around the world. The exposition provides critical opportunities for curators, collectors, and art patrons to survey the best in innovative and emerging programs.
Proceeds from Vernissage raise significant funds in support of the mission of the MCA's education department, whose programs offer compelling opportunities to explore, challenge, discuss, and reflect on the MCA’s holdings and the larger world of contemporary art and culture.
MCA 50 CHAIRS
Anne L. Kaplan, Sally Kovler, Cari Sacks, and Helen Zell
EVENT COCHAIRS
Tonya Geesman, Christine H. Poggianti, and Ellen Wallace
Photo courtesy of EXPO Chicago.