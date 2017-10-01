EXPO Art After Hours Gallery Night

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- EXPO CHICAGO
- Address
- Navy Pier, Festival Hall
600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Art After Hours is a citywide open gallery night inviting EXPO CHICAGO visitors and the Chicago community to experience the city's vibrant art scene, including alternative exhibition venues and performance spaces. Extended hours are 6:00–9:00pm.
For details and particiating galleries and art spaces, click here.
Top Image: Glenn Kaino at Kavi Gupta