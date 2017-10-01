Close
EXPO Art After Hours Gallery Night

Glennkaino

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    EXPO CHICAGO
    Navy Pier, Festival Hall
    600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
    Art After Hours is a citywide open gallery night inviting EXPO CHICAGO visitors and the Chicago community to experience the city's vibrant art scene, including alternative exhibition venues and performance spaces. Extended hours are 6:00–9:00pm. 

    For details and particiating galleries and art spaces, click here.

    Top Image: Glenn Kaino at Kavi Gupta

