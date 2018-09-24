Close
Monday, Sep 24 - 30, 2018

  • Art Expos & City Events
    EXPO CHICAGO
    Navy Pier, Festival Hall
    600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
    EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, has established the city of Chicago as a preeminent art fair destination. Initiating the beginning of the international fall art season each September, EXPO CHICAGO takes place at historic Navy Pier, whose vast vaulted architecture hosts leading international exhibitors presented alongside one of the highest quality platforms for global contemporary art and culture. Dedicated to rigorous and challenging programming, EXPO CHICAGO initiates strategic international partnerships, built alongside strong institutional relationships with major local museums and organizations to open parallel exhibitions and events. The 2018 edition of EXPO CHICAGO takes place September 27–30.

    EXPO ART WEEK
    September 24-30, 2018

    VERNISSAGE
    Thursday, September 27, 6-9pm

    Presented by the Women’s Board benefitting Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

    GENERAL ADMISSION
    Friday, September 28, 11am-7pm
    Saturday, September 29, 11am-7pm
    Sunday, September 30, 11am-6pm

    Visit website for full exhibitor list, programming and ticket information.

