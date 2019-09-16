EXPO Art Week 2019

Monday, Sep 16 - 22, 2019

EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, has established the city of Chicago as a preeminent art fair destination. Initiating the beginning of the international fall art season each September, EXPO CHICAGO takes place at historic Navy Pier, whose vast vaulted architecture hosts leading international exhibitors presented alongside one of the highest quality platforms for global contemporary art and culture. Dedicated to rigorous and challenging programming, EXPO CHICAGO initiates strategic international partnerships, built alongside strong institutional relationships with major local museums and organizations to open parallel exhibitions and events.

The 2019 edition of EXPO CHICAGO takes place September 19–22.

EXPO ART WEEK

September 16-22, 2019



VERNISSAGE

Thursday, September 19, 6-9pm

Presented by the Women’s Board benefitting Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

GENERAL ADMISSION

Friday, September 20, 11am-7pm

Saturday, September 21, 11am-7pm

Sunday, September 22, 11am-6pm

Visit website for full exhibitor list, programming and ticket information.