Thursday, Sep 14 - 17, 2017

EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, has established the city of Chicago as a preeminent art fair destination. Initiating the beginning of the international fall art season each September, EXPO CHICAGO takes place at historic Navy Pier, whose vast vaulted architecture hosts leading international exhibitors presented alongside one of the highest quality platforms for global contemporary art and culture. Dedicated to rigorous and challenging programming, EXPO CHICAGO initiates strategic international partnerships, built alongside strong institutional relationships with major local museums and organizations to open parallel exhibitions and events. The 2017 edition of EXPO CHICAGO (September 13–17) will align with the Chicago Architecture Biennial (September 16–January 07), and launch an official partnership with the Palais de Tokyo and Institut français to present an off-site exhibition opening to the public on Tuesday, September 12. Entitled Singing Stones (September 13–October 29), curated by the Palais de Tokyo's Katell Jaffrès, the exhibition brings together 11 emerging artists from the French and Chicago art scenes at The Roundhouse—a 17,000 sq. ft. space built in 1881 and designed by Burnham & Root—at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Washington Park.

EXPO ART WEEK

September 11-17, 2017



VERNISSAGE

Wednesday, September 13, 6-9pm

Presented by the Women’s Board benefitting Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Purchase Vernissage Tickets Here

GENERAL ADMISSION

Thursday, September 14, 11am-7pm

Friday, September 15, 11am-7pm

Saturday, September 16, 11am-7pm

Sunday, September 17, 11am-6pm

Visit website for full exhibitor list, programming and ticket information.